Bundle Up to Cast Your Ballots – Wind Chill Keeps Tuesday's Temps Near Freezing

Though the morning flurries scooted offshore early on, they paved the way for another day of that nagging, cold wind.

The gusts continue today with wind chill values struggling to surpass 30 degrees. High temperatures will crest into the low to mid 40s south, low to mid 30s north. Expecting mostly clear skies overnight with lows dipping to around the freezing mark.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Our First Alert Weather team does expect moderation of New England’s air by Wednesday, though the preceding cold air will be stubborn in Maine, eastern and northern New Hampshire.

This means that while much of southern New England breaks into sun Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 50s, northern and northeastern areas will stay decidedly cloudier and cooler with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

By Thursday onward, expect warmth to strengthen its grip on New England, carried by an increasing southwest wind. Temperatures will bump into the 60s for many not only Thursday and Friday, but right on through the weekend and first half of next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast as high pressure (fair weather) builds and strengthens over the Mid-Atlantic and New England.

Over the stretch of milder weather, on some days the wind will be light, favoring sea breezes to develop in coastal communities like Portland, Portsmouth and Boston. Not all days through the stretch will be equally mild, but certainly should help to erase memory of the recent chilly, snowy, wet and windy pattern.

By the start of next week, we will be watching an approaching cold front from the Great Lakes as our area of high pressure moves east away from New England.