Calm Weather Wednesday Ahead of Thursday Thunderstorms

The new, fresh and splendid air was evident from the get-go Wednesday morning. A west-northwest breeze shows no signs of abating and is expected to produce gusts of 25 to 30 mph right into Wednesday evening. Coupled with high temperatures in the 70s, the feeling may actually be a bit cool for some of us in elevated terrain or on the beaches…particularly upon coming out of the water from a dip!

As the wind quiets overnight Wednesday, the sky remains clear. Temperatures will tumble as low as the 30s for a few deeper valleys of the North Country, but mostly to the 40s north and 50s south. On Thursday morning, a sharp line from sun to showers will be approaching from upstate New York. The chance of showers rises during the morning, particularly for southern and western New England.

While there may be a lull without much action around midday, the chance of rain rises Thursday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will become increasingly likely by evening as warmth and humidity, surging from the southwest, collides with the cool air already in place.

For northeastern New England, including most of Maine and northern New Hampshire, this will mean a day of thickening clouds and cool highs in the 60s. For central and eastern New England, the most likely result of the clashing air will be afternoon to evening rain with embedded downpours and thunder. The chance for severe thunderstorms is greater in Connecticut and western Massachusetts as those areas are the most likely to break into the warmth and humidity. The potential for damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes increases for any storms that develop between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Friday should bring a break in the action, though clouds may be stubborn in parts of southern New England and a few showers are still possible. Saturday, an incoming storm center from the west will spread showers east, perhaps as early as Saturday morning. They will likely scoop up at least some moisture from what will be a substantially weakened Hurricane Laura after its catastrophic category four landfall at the Texas/Louisiana state line this week.

Laura will probably only be a Depression by Saturday for some enhanced downpours later Saturday and Saturday overnight. Our exclusive NBC10 Boston/NECN Forecast System is predicting over an inch of rain for many of us Thursday through Sunday, all told. Our First Alert Team is hopeful the rain will kick out early Sunday for improvement ahead of a week that features temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.