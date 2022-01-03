Cape Snow Monday, Larger Storm Looms Later in the Week

It’s been back to reality on Monday for many of us, and our weather is certainly snapping us back to real winter reality too.

Highs will only be in the teens and 20s from north to south, but with the wind factored in, the feels like temperatures will be about 10 degrees colder. Most of us will be dry, with the exception of Cape Cod.

A significant storm to our south will continue to strengthen over the ocean later Monday. It will mainly miss us, but the far northern edge of the precipitation will come close enough to graze the immediate south coast and Cape Cod with snow.

This is a very high stakes forecast (isn’t every one, though? Haha) and there will be a very sharp cutoff to who sees snow and who doesn’t. In general, 1 to 3 inches will fall on Cape Cod and the Islands, with as much as 4 inches or so on Nantucket. Expect slippery travel Monday evening especially and reduced visibility and blowing snow with gusts out of the north-northeast to 45 mph.

Clearing arrives for everyone Monday night and sets us up for bright sunshine on Tuesday. It won’t be quite as cold and a little less wind means it will be a classic January day.

Our weather pattern remains quite active, though; every other day there is something to “watch." Wednesday will feature mainly scattered rain showers, with temperatures going above normal again in the 40s for many of us. On Thursday, colder air spills back into the region, setting us up for the next storm.

This one looks pretty substantial. Right now we’re expecting snow to arrive Thursday night and linger into Friday, with a rain/snow line possible in southeastern New England somewhere.

It’s too early to say how much snow will fall from this event, but a plowable scenario seems likely for many.

Saturday features sunshine before the next round of wintry mix on Sunday. The start of next week does look a little quieter, though a blast of cold air moves in on Tuesday and highs may not get out of the teens, as seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast.