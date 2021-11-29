Chill Setting in on New England, But Temps Return to the 50s This Week

We have an active weather pattern this week in New England, with little systems clipping near or moving across the northeast every other day or so.

Colder air dominates the week for the most part, with a brief little warm-up Wednesday into Thursday.

The breeze has picked up and temperatures continue to slowly fall -- more than usual. Overnight lows drop to the teens and 20s with wind chills around 10-20 degrees.

Ocean effect showers or flurries continue across the outer Cape & Islands through evening and mountain snow showers (upslope snow) continue through Wednesday with minor accumulations.

A weak system heads in for Tuesday. While this will increase our cloud cover and keep temps cool in the 30s, we don’t anticipate much in terms of precipitation. An isolated shower or snow shower north is possible.

Wednesday into Thursday, our temperatures warm just a bit, so we're looking at 40s Wednesday and low 50s far south on Thursday.

Another low pressure system moves through Thursday, bringing rain showers south and snow showers north. Then we turn colder and windier Friday, with highs back in the 30s.

Our active pattern continues into Saturday as another low pressure system heads in. Again, this one brings us rain showers south and snow north and west.

The track of this one is still not set in stone. If it heads farther south, we may see some light snowfall in Boston. Farther north and it’s snow only in northern and western New England and rain south.

Highs stay in the 30s both days this weekend, and we dry off for Sunday.

An area of low pressure passes through on Monday and another one again midweek next week. The pattern remains unsettled and chilly for the first several days of December.