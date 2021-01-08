Chilly Friday Evening Ahead of Fair, Mostly Sunny Weekend

It's been a pretty chilly Friday but the pretty outdoes the chilly thanks to much less wind.

Dry air has finally arrived in most of New England and this means quiet weather for the next several days.

The last hold out of clouds has been the Champlain Valley of Vermont, and northern New Hampshire to north Maine where in the Crown of Maine we are getting a little more snow Friday.

A storm that once again left fresh snow in North Carolina passes offshore Saturday on Cape Cod and some of the South Shore. As it misses us to the south, it helps to pull the wind from the north.

A north wind of cold air blowing across relatively warm ocean waters will mean a deck of ocean-effect clouds developing from somewhere around Duxbury, Massachusetts, points southeast onto the Cape and Islands, with some Cape Cod flurries possible by Saturday afternoon.

For the remainder of New England, sunshine Friday (except for afternoon and evening clouds in Northern Maine) and a clear Friday night is expected to give way to another fair sky Saturday (though cool air continues for all of us).

By Sunday, the wind shifts to blow more from the northwest and clouds exit Cape Cod, leaving the sunshine region wide in New England.

Next week starts dry and continues bright and while our First Alert Team continues to watch a storm center that will be pushing off the Southeast coast of the U.S. and over the Western Atlantic waters south of New England.

Right now we're aware the storm may grow large enough to brush southern New England on its northern flank, but also realistic about how many days away this storm is and aware it may take a southern suppressed track and miss New England, like the storm this coming Saturday is doing.

Regardless, the entire 10-day forecast shows cool air with highs on most days near or below 40 degrees with a few exceptions – but still milder-than-normal for this time of the year and certainly no signs of arctic air spilling south.

By Friday of next week, New England's chance of snow and rain – or at least snow and rain showers – rises again with a storm center forecast to pass near or directly through New England.

Having the storm so close opens the door to possibilities on temperatures – 50s south of the storm and 30s north of it – and we have plenty of time to size it up in the days ahead. Stayed tuned to our First Alert 10-Day forecast for the latest developments.