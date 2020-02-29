Chilly Last Weekend of February, Warmer Next Week

A gusty west wind continues to bring in chilly air this weekend, with temperatures holding in the 20s and 30s for most spots under a mixture of sun and clouds.

A few snow showers and flurries are also moving across New England today. Those snow showers will mark the arrival of some colder air tonight into tomorrow.

Overnight, as skies clear, lows will dip into the single digits and teens across Northern New England, with teens and 20s in Southern New England.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Temperatures warm up next week. We’re into the 40s to near 50 on Monday with mostly cloudy skies, and a few spotty showers in Northern New England, but by Super Tuesday more of us are in the 50s and close to 60. A few more showers will come through Tuesday as well.

Expect some more showers Wednesday, but we’ll stay mild, and then we cool off and clear out Thursday.

We’ll keep tabs on a potential late week storm as that cooler air arrives, but it’s too early to know if something will form close enough to bother us.