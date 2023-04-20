Chilly Start but Temperatures Start to Warm Up

Another chilly start today, but this one promises to be a bit warmer than yesterday. We’re likely to cozy up to 60 in most spots, with a bit of a late day slump along the coast thanks to a sea breeze. As we’ll see in later forecasts, the wind off the water will be a major contributor to keeping the cool air in place this weekend.

Friday’s another bright day, but the runup to 70 will be short-lived for communities well inland from the coast. Winds turning in from the east and southeast will push the numbers down for everyone in the afternoon, as thicker clouds move in from the west with our next weather system.

This one looks like a slow-mover too. That will buy us time for a dry Saturday, before the skies open up for Sunday. While it’s never fun to give up a weekend day to rain, we all know “we need the rain”. So if we’re to give up a precious day off for the water, we might as well go all in. Preliminary amounts put us in the .5” to .75” range. Not too bad for a band of showers that seemed fairly anemic days ago.

During the course of the weekend, a block in the atmosphere will form, creating a better chance for keeping ALL of New England in the cool temps and somewhat unsettled weather for the long term (next week). We’ll watch this closely, since Omega Blocks (as they’re called) are fickle and changeable. This could be the difference between being cool and dry or wet and raw.