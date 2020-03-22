Chilly Start on Sunday

Today will be even colder than yesterday with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Even though it will be chilly, we are expecting another day filled with sunshine.



Monday, clouds will increase through the day. A coastal storm will be developing to our south. As the precipitation moves in, it’s possible that we’ll see in accumulating snow especially way from the coast.

It appears that will see a plow a bowl snow west of 128 and across the rest of central and northern New England. Precipitation will begin to taper off during the day on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon will be much warmer with high temperatures in the low 50s.



Unsettled weather moves back in Wednesday going into Thursday. It appears that will see snow in the mountains rain on the coast. Temperatures will warm up at the end of the week with highs back into the 50s and 60s.



Next weekend looks a little unsettled. Saturday it will be warm, but showers will be possible. At this point Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with a lot of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Early the following week will remain mild with the sun shining as temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s.