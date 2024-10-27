Chilly start, warm finish: A rollercoaster week ahead

Brace yourself for a rollercoaster week of temperatures! Seem familiar? We'll be kicking the week off with a chilly start, but warmer weather is just around the corner.

Today will feature dry weather and slightly below average temperatures – a noticeable change from the 60s yesterday. While we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine, it's important to be cautious. Dry conditions and breezy winds (gusts 15-25 mph today) have prompted an Elevated Fire Threat for Massachusetts and a Red Flag Warning for southern New Hampshire.

Tonight will bring even colder temperatures, with early Monday morning lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s. Some suburban areas may even see temperatures in the upper 20s, with patchy frost possible.

Boston may dip below 40 for the first time so far this season. And won’t rebound a whole lot tomorrow, many of us will see highs around 50. With high pressure in charge, the wind will be lighter, which will lessen brush fire concerns a bit.

Tuesday morning will be another cold start, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Highs will reach the upper 50s by late in the day, with an increase in clouds. The clouds are actually a sign of warmer air that will move in through midweek. A few brief passing showers will be possible late Tuesday evening into the overnight.

A southerly wind will bring warmer weather on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s. And for Halloween, we're going to be challenging record breaking warmth! The record high to beat in Boston is 81, which is not likely though there’s an outside shot we tie it. Many will rise into the mid to upper 70s.

For trick-or-treating, it will be warm - with temperatures only slowly dropping through the lower 70s and into the upper 60s through the evening hours. There will be many clouds, but no precipitation to worry about. Aside from the warmth, the breeze will be noticeable, with southwest wind gusts to 20 mph.

A few showers Thursday night into early Friday bring a return to cooler weather, with highs in the 50s for next weekend as a new area of high pressure builds overhead. And as a reminder, Daylight Saving Time ends on Saturday night, so don't forget to set your clocks back one hour next weekend!