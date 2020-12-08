Chilly Temps, Snow Bursts for Some Tuesday

The winter feel is here to stay, at least for one more day. Low temperatures dropped into the teens north, 20s to the south.

We also had some ocean-effect snow showers and flurries overnight. Watch for slick spots in southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Ann to Cape Cod through mid morning until the temps rise above freezing.

There could be slick spots, especially along Route 3 in Plymouth County, with any minor snow accumulation from overnight. We only thaw out a little bit as highs are forecast to be in the low to mid 30s.

Any lingering precipitation from the ocean-effect around this afternoon will turn to a mix or rain. Inland is where you may see more sun compared to near the coast and southeast.

A shortwave heads into northwestern New England on Wednesday and will bring snow showers across higher elevations. Light accumulation of a couple inches will be possible. Cape Cod may see a few sprinkles or showers, but in between we look to stay dry with mostly cloudy skies.

We stay pretty quiet for the rest of this week as our temperatures slowly warm up a bit. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 40s south, 30s north.

This weekend we will see temperatures in the low to mid 50s in southern New England, 40s north. We also have a low pressure system heading towards us during the weekend.

At this time, our temperatures will be too warm to see snow, even in the mountains. Scattered showers will head through Saturday, into Sunday. The showers may linger into Monday for some, but a cold front will sweep through too.

Temperatures cool to the 40s south and to the 30s north for next week.