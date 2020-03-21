Chilly Weekend Ahead of Possible Snow and Rain Early Next Week

Gusty winds will continue to subside this afternoon as high pressure settles over the region under a bright and sunny sky.

A much colder weekend is ahead with highs today in the 30s north, 40s south.

Tonight, as the wind becomes light out of the north, this will allow temperatures to plummet into the single digits north, teens and 20s south.

A hard freeze is expected across Southern New England, so if you have any sensitive vegetation, make sure to protect it tonight.

After a frosty start, Sunday will feature chilly temps under a sunny sky.

With this cold air in place and an area of low pressure that may develop south of the region, there’s a good chance for accumulating snow across the higher terrain and even all the way south into the Metrowest.

Snow and rain will develop in Western New England and quickly spread east.

Boston may get a few wet snowflakes Monday afternoon but for now, most of southeastern Massachusetts should get mainly rain.

This will likely be a heavy wet snow event with up to seven inches for the mountains in Vermont and Hills in Worcester.

High temperatures will be running five to 10 degrees below average, highs around 30 north and 30s to near 40 south.

This system departs early Tuesday, with developing sunshine and temperatures that will rise into the 40s and 50s. Another disturbance may affect us Wednesday with another chance for rain and snow but this one looks mostly wet for southern New England.