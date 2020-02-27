Chilly Winds Move In for Friday

Heavy rain is being replaced by sunshine this afternoon, as gusty west winds bring in cooler air.

Temperatures will continue to slide into the 30s and 40s this afternoon and evening, as skies clear for more spots.

In the mountains of northern New England, snow showers will continue not just today, but right into tomorrow as moisture blows in from the Great Lakes on the west wind. Expect up to 6 inches more of accumulation for ski country.

The rest of us will see a mixture of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. It will still be breezy.

The winds will slowly ease heading into the weekend, but temperatures will slip a bit more. Highs will be in the 20s across northern New England and 30s in southern New England.

Expect some extra clouds on Saturday, especially in northern New England, with more sun for everyone Sunday.

Next week brings another warm up. Highs should pop well into the 50s, and even the 60s in some cases. That mild air will come with some showers Tuesday and Wednesday in particular.