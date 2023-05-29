Clear, Cool and Breezy Memorial Day

A cooler, but dry and pleasant day ahead for Memorial Day.

Expect highs only in the lower 60’s near the coastline, with an East wind. Interior locations will warm to about 70, with abundant sunshine. Tuesday is similar to Monday, with an East wind expect highs in the middle 60’s near the water, and middle 70’s well into the interior.

Wednesday sees a shift in Wind direction out of the West. As a result, temperatures warm into the lower and middle 80’s, under a mostly sunny sky. A hot day for Thursday, skies are mainly sunny, with highs of 85 to 90. Friday warms up ahead of a cold front to the upper 80’s.

Expect thunderstorms in the afternoon as the front passes. A cooler weekend is likely, with a slight chance for showers each day. Highs are in the lower 70’s Saturday, and middle and upper 70’s for Sunday .