Clear, cool start to the new year threatened by upcoming storm

It’s a new year, but a familiar weather pattern for New England as quiet conditions and seasonable conditions start the week, not just for our New Year’s Day but also for the return to work and school Tuesday.

Admittedly, this year even a seasonable chill has been somewhat uncommon, so even temperatures just shy of 40 degrees south and 30 degrees north on New Year’s Day may feel a bit cool for some, but the absence of anything more than a light breeze and increasing breaks of sun between clouds will make for easy travel and a great day for outdoor recreation and snowmaking on our area ski resorts.

As skies gradually clear into the overnight, low temperatures will bottom out in the teens north and 20s south, giving way to a sunny, quiet and cool back-to-the-routine January 2. Our First Alert Team has fielded some questions recently about air quality, with several people citing ongoing head and chest congestion, but air quality through the last few weeks has been good…while the cold and flu index has been severe for about five weeks running, so it’s likely either a virus, or perhaps some mold or mildew allergies.

After another quiet day Wednesday, the next disturbance to impact New England comes Thursday as a storm over the ocean south of New England mostly misses, perhaps launching a few rain showers into Southeast MA, but an incoming cold front and associated jet stream disturbance from the northwest will aid in bubbling a few rain and snow showers up during the day, before clearing Thursday night behind the cold front for another bright, dry and cool day Friday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The new installment of cool and dry air will hold through Saturday as clouds increase ahead of the next storm system that will threaten: starting as a Pacific storm hitting the Western U.S. coast early in the week, this storm grabs moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and then heads north through the Eastern U.S.

When the precipitation ahead of this storm first arrives to New England on Sunday, we’ll have lingering cold air, so a start as snow is quite possible, especially inland, away from ocean water temperatures in the 40s.

As the storm draws closer, the chance of warm air being carried into Southern New England increases, particularly with proximity to the coast or southward extent, so while there’s a lot of time between now and Sunday to determine how close this storm even makes it to New England, our team will be watching for a snow/rain line in New England and the potential for gusty wind.

Regardless, it’s a relatively fast-moving system that is in and out in one day on Sunday, leaving sunshine behind to start next week ahead of milder air for the midweek, with a return to the 50s quite possible! With the swings in weather ahead, you can count on our First Alert team to keep you posted.