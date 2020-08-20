Clear, Cool Thursday Night Ahead of Sun for Most on Friday

High pressure from Canada is still in charge with another nice night for sleeping. Although another cool night is expected, it won't be quite as cool with most interior valleys in the 50s.

For most, it's a clear night, but a wave of low-pressure ripples across northern Maine with showers or a thunderstorm after midnight.

Friday begins with sunshine for most of us with some increasing high-altitude clouds mixing in with the sun during the day, but in northern New England, changes are afoot ahead of a slowly southward sagging cold front.

Northern Maine will start Friday with showers, and these will sink south in the scattered form to the Great North Woods of New England by midday, then deliver scattered showers and perhaps a strong to severe thunderstorm as far south as the lakes of New Hampshire and southern Maine by the evening before quieting for the overnight.

On Saturday, as the cold front settles into northern New England, warmth and humidity will both increase across New England, with humidity not overwhelming but certainly palpable by the day's end.

Scattered showers and thunder Saturday afternoon will be possible in northern and central New England, with a 30-40% chance as far south as the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border region.

By Sunday, deep humidity will be back for most of New England, making scattered showers and thunder more likely, particularly during the afternoon, and scattered thunder will remain in the forecast into Monday afternoon as humidity should hold on at least for parts of southern New England.

Thereafter, our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast shows very gradually cooling temperatures, with next weekend notably cooler than this weekend, meaning those who have favorite hot weather plans may want to make the most of the summer heat this weekend!