Clear Skies and Chilly Temperatures in New England

We’re wrapping up our weekend with fabulously blue skies! Our cold front has cleared out but left chilly temperatures and a NW wind that makes it feel a lot colder, especially while under the shade. Dew points drop to the single digits, highs will reach the mid-40s but exposed skin will feel in the 30s.

These cool and blustery conditions will ease on this second part of the afternoon, meaning that it will feel slightly more comfortable as we near sunset.

We’ll see temperatures crashing down to the 20s again tonight as a surface ridge builds in, so clear skies and light wind will allow for radiational cooling. Communities inland may even see lows dipping as much as the teens.

Temperatures on Monday rebound to the 50s, however, with our increased pressure gradient, gusts may reach up 35 mph making it feel cooler. Mid and upper clouds will roam throughout the day.

Low dew points along with gusty winds may lead to a moderate - elevated fire weather risk. Careful with cigarette buds! The chance of a few showers may increase Monday night.

Unsettled conditions take over Tuesday into Thursday with a daily chance of rain, but, we’ll end with a cold front that fills in drier air to wrap up the work week.

Regarding temperatures, mild highs will continue through Tuesday before a back door cold front pushes in Wednesday to dip our temperatures to the lower 50 degree range and upper 40s. Thursday follows with unseasonably warm temperatures nearing the 70s and a south wind. Friday wraps up with seasonably cool temperatures and dry weather.