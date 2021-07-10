Clear Skies to Close Out Weekend

This morning we tracked thunderstorms arriving to the Cape and the Islands producing moderate to strong lightning. A few of them are still lingering at this time.

Inland, we’ve had a few showers advancing from Colebrook in northeast motion towards Portsmouth passing through Lowell, where some cells produced moderate rain. Most of the area has stayed mainly cloudy but dry.

Total forecasted rainfall amounts: no more than 1/10 – 3/10 of an inch. They’ll be out soon. Expect mostly cloudy skies, dry conditions with a few breaks of sun towards the afternoon, great, picnic weather.

Tomorrow, wonderful temperatures (I would think), reaching the 80s in areas like Province, Taunton, Manchester and Lowell.

A very brief high pressure system taking care of this evening’s sky and tomorrow’s temperatures- until we get to the afternoon/evening tomorrow… when rain chances come back.

Expect a rainy Sunday night, mainly on the western cities and rainy conditions prevailing for Monday and Tuesday. And it seems like Wednesday we’ll have some thunderstorms.

Temperatures rise from Wednesday through Friday…. So does the dew point. You know what that means….look out for the HEAT INDEX (sorry guys, I know you enjoy cooler days).