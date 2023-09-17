Clear, sunny day before thunderstorms return to start the work week

High pressure will provide us with a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs today reach the mid to upper70s along with a wind out of the northwest 7-15mph. Seas will still be a bit rough in the wake of Lee, so watch for rip currents if you’re headed to the beaches.

No weather issues for tonight’s football game in Foxboro with clouds on the increase and temps in the 60s. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with a few showers possible by daybreak. Lows in the 60s. Tomorrow we’ll be watching a quick moving, compact system approaching from the south.

Expect to see showers developing in the morning with heavier downpours and embedded thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. We’re not expecting any widespread severe storms, but a few may crop up, especially across southeastern Massachusetts. In terms of rainfall, about an inch of rain is expected with locally higher amounts which may result in flooding.

A First Alert has been issued for Monday on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast. Thereafter, high pressure builds into the region providing us with nice stretch of weather the rest of the work week.