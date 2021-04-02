Clear, Sunny Day for Red Sox Home Opener

Frost is all over New England this morning as temperatures dropped to below freezing in almost all places. There could be a couple slick spots too where the rain from yesterday didn't completely dry on side roads.

We will see some sunshine today and it will be much drier than yesterday for the postponed Red Sox Home Opener. First pitch will be mostly sunny and chilly with temperatures in the low 40s and a northwest breeze. Highs stay in the low 40s south, 30s north and 20s in the mountains.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Upslope snow is possible again in the northwestern mountains with light accumulation, then the snow showers end as the wind relaxes and as drier air takes over this weekend.

High temperatures will warm a bit over the coming days, but no major warm ups are forecast. Saturday highs will be a few degrees warmer, in the low 50s south and 40s north with more sunshine. Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s south and 40s north.

Sunday looks drier as an area of low pressure out east holds off a shortwave from the west.

That low pressure system will sit way off the coast to our east, but may actually meander westward Monday through midweek. This means clouds and even a few showers (snow showers in eastern Maine) will be possible across eastern New England off and on during this period. It will also keep temperatures from reaching their full potential, staying the 40s to 50s. While, western New England could see some sun each day and highs in the 60s. A cold front moves in by the end of the week and this will sweep out that system offshore.

This also brings a chance for rain potentially Thursday through Saturday, as some of the models have that frontal boundary stalling near us. Stay tuned for updates in our 10-day forecast!