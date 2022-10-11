Clear Weather Midweek, Then Rain Moves in

Chilly start on Tuesday as we head back to work and school. However, that’s NOT the theme playing out this week in the forecast. Once again it revolves around an unseasonably warm surge of air and wind with thunder/downpours.

Table that for a second and enjoy the stellar days ahead. On Tuesday, highs will flatline in the mid-60s, but Wednesday, we’ll see them spring into the low 70s on the heels of a steady southwest breeze. A charged front will bring an end to the quiet weather on Thursday as it moves in from the west.

This front will be loaded with water and wind. Gusts will wait until late day and overnight Thursday, but the rain will come earlier in the day with the possibility of a few downpours from time to time. The wind ramps up overnight Thursday and the downpours turn to a few storms as the front crosses right before dawn on Friday. This should provide us with some solid rain and put a serious dent in the drought. Winds look strong – with some gusts 30-40 mph at times, giving us some slight concern for some branches to come down in spots.

We’ll keep an eye on things through the rest of the week. Enjoy the next two quiet days!