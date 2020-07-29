Clear Wednesday Ahead of Humid Thursday With Scattered Showers for Some

Despite the hot temperatures, we are not breaking records today and we have no heat advisories or warnings in effect right now.

The difference in the air was palpable as soon as early this morning with most communities 10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday at the same time.

With plenty of sunshine, we are still around 90 degrees, but the lack of humidity negates any worry of heat index beyond the actual temperature.

The front that passed last night ignited a huge thunderstorm south of Nantucket this morning and moved out to sea this afternoon.

Another front is moving in from Canada tonight with a few pop-up storms north and west this afternoon into tonight. Also, we get the old humid air coming back from the south putting the south coast back into soupy air overnight, but also resulting in areas of fog for southern New England and a few overnight rain showers in central and southern New England.

Late tonight and tomorrow all of New England is back into humidity, with a truly tropical feeling in place for southern New England and scattered afternoon showers and thunder expected to develop in that moist air and fueling some potentially strong thunderstorms.

This time around, humidity is short-lived with a cold front following the afternoon storms and delivering less humid air as soon as Friday, with showers ending from northwest to southeast but possibly lasting at least in scattered form into Friday morning for southeastern New England, particularly the Cape and Islands.

By Friday afternoon, the less humid and comfortable air will be in place, leading to an incredible start to the weekend. The only weekend weather concern our First Alert team has right now is an increasing chance of showers or thunder by Sunday afternoon or evening as humid air will be pressing northward again, attempting a return to New England that eventually succeeds by Monday.

In fact, the first half of next week we not only will have our eyes turned to humid air progressing on a southerly wind but that same south wind both at the surface and aloft will mean we'll be watching the moisture associated with what is, as of this writing, potential Tropical Cyclone Nine and seems likely to be classified as Tropical Storm Isaias soon.

This storm is expected to be near or over Florida this weekend and represents at the very least a large swath of tropical moisture that may be able to enhance showers and thunderstorms even here in New England next week before another approaching cold front dries us out for the second half of next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.