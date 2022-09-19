FIRST ALERT: Close to an Inch of Rain Possible for Some Areas Through Tuesday

Summer was snuffed out in a matter of minutes Sunday night as a "backdoor" cold front slipped in from Maine. We use this term to describe this particular type of front that comes from a rather odd direction – the northeast. Typically, our weather comes in from the west (via Albany and Springfield). These fronts are common in the spring and fall, and bring often bring a dramatic drop in temperature.

And a lot of clouds.

In the late spring and early summer, they can bring in an eerie fog. Monday is no exception. Clouds will continue to lower through the day as the rain arrives. Some of it may be heavy for the latter half of the evening drive. All told, close to an inch is possible in some spots through Tuesday afternoon. That’s right, we’re looking at a two-fer with cool temps and showers.

Tuesday isn’t looking washed out, but occasional spritzes of rain are possible throughout the day. We’ll right the ship by midweek with some clearing and moderation in temperatures.

Hurricane Fiona continues to inundate Puerto Rico with rain. Feeder bands (as they’re called) were to blame for up to 20+ inches of rain on the island. As the storm pulls away, concerns revolve around its impact to the Dominican Republic today and Turks and Caicos Tuesday. Bermuda also remains in the cross hairs of the storm later this week. Expect updates on the track in the coming days.

Make the best of this workweek.