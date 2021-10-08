Clouds, Cooler Temps Move in for the Weekend

Temperatures are starting to fall…just as we settle into the weekend. While we won’t be sitting pretty in the 70s, it may not be as bad as you think.

There’s no lack of activity this holiday weekend. There's plenty of opportunity for apple picking, foliage viewing trips and just general yard work before the real cold settles in, plus the Red Sox return to Fenway and the Boston Marathon is on Monday.

Clouds will be the mainstay, but showers will prove to be elusive and geared more toward sprinkles than serious rain. Our guidance has been down to the wire over the rain for the latter half of the weekend.

What looked like 1 to 2+ inches of rain on one model was sunny and near 70 to another. They’ve fallen into line now with both agreeing on the heavy cloud cover with an outside chance of a sprinkle or some spotty mist at any point this weekend.

That risk of light rain is a bit higher across southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands on Sunday afternoon and evening as a weak storm moves off Jersey. There could even be a period of steady rain Sunday night.

This wouldn’t be much of an issue if we didn’t have an easterly wind feeding water vapor into the clouds all weekend long, but such is weather in New England. Expect highs both days to only muster 60 degrees or so.

Monday sees this system moving away, so the weather will be improving from west to east throughout the morning. It really doesn’t look bad at all for a 26.2 mile race from Hopkinton to Boston. There’s very little wind and the highs make it back to the mid-60s, with just enough sun to keep you from freezing (unlike in April…even with the higher sun angle).

We’re not done with the warm weather in the long term either. Seems there’s more toasty air heading into New England starting midweek on. For that reason, may be a good idea to keep the screens in the windows for another week.