Clouds Increase Overnight, Rain Returns Monday

High pressure remains in control favoring dry conditions across our region. Slightly cooler temps today due to the southeasterly wind. Temperatures today will, once again, be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Coastal communities upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight tonight wind will shift east southeast, therefore, we should expect clouds to increase. A warm front approaches the area with increasing rain chances.

As we head into Monday, let’s prepare for some rain, unfortunately not enough to alleviate the drought. There is the threat for thunder. The bulk of this probability will be on Tuesday. Not all of us will be fortunate to be under a thunderstorm. This activity, as of now, is mostly for areas north and west of I-95. As far as temperatures are concerned, we’re anticipating seasonable values.

Humidity will accompany us throughout these day until end of week. Conditions improve by Wednesday with temps. warming up and humidity making it feel even warmer.

This will allow for summerlike heat to prevail. At this time, we’re not expecting oppressive heat.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and don’t stop the rain dances.