Clouds, Rain Circle Back as Henri Pushes Out

It was the second tropical storm in a month to make landfall in New England. Don’t tell me you forgot Elsa last month on the 9th? (Just so happened that also made a landfall near Westerly, RI.) While I was told it was a “nothingburger” of a storm on Twitter, it did lash Southern Rhode Island early yesterday with gusts around 70. And it flooded many a community in Greater Springfield and Hartford. Yeah, we kept score.

Now in the ongoing saga that is Henri, the remnants joined with an upper level low pressure system last night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sound ominous, but it’s more ceremonial. Well, not in the sense that there was an officiant and light refreshments served, but more about the natural demise of a tropical weather system. What’s left now is a swirl of clouds and a clump of rain (not meteorological terms) and it’s coming back at us.

Recall that the storm was traveling west last night before the marriage. Now the upper level winds are shifting to push it all east…towards the Gulf of Maine and Nova Scotia tonight and tomorrow. Of course, we are in the flight line of that departure, so we’re going to get wet. I’m not sleeping on this rain, either. There could be some heavy bursts and some brief urban flooding…overnight tonight. Some of us may actually get more from the remnants than from the actual tropical storm. By Tuesday morning it will all be sailing offshore, and the sun will return to the picture.

There’s lots of humidity around too. That goes absolutely nowhere in the coming days. In fact, heat will build and the humidity will be in lock step. Highs climb to the low 90s both Wednesday and Thursday and heat indices (that dirty term) nudge the mid-90s.

Fret not, however. Cooler air will arrive on Friday to save the weekend. The forecast however, hinges upon whether we will have a front dangling overhead and clouds competing with sun. Plenty of time to work on that forecast.