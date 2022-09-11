Clouds Take Over Sunday Ahead of Shower Threats to Begin Week

A weak shortwave has brought us some showers into western New England and the increase in cloud coverage across much of the south.

Many of these showers, however, haven’t made it all the way to the surface due to drier air dominating in low and mid-levels of the atmosphere. A few sprinkles may also result later this afternoon/evening as low levels moisten, but despite the clouds… most of our region remains dry and warm. Highs this afternoon have seen the 80s and will enjoy a mild evening in the 70s.

We’ll watch more showers tonight in southern New England, which may last through tomorrow morning but seem to leave by the early afternoon.

As clouds linger in the south and some showers hang into the Cape, temperatures will remain cooler than in other spots north of the Mass Pike getting more sun.

Our scattered storms, however, roll in on Tuesday with our next frontal system. This will bring a wider spread of showers with embedded downpours and some storms that will stretch through much of New England. Locally, heavy downpours expected at times with a few stronger storms that may bring up to an inch of rain under the heaviest rain. This front will set the stage for a beautiful second half of the work week.

By Wednesday, most of southern New England clears up and enjoys the dry conditions with highs reaching upper 70s to low 80s. By Thursday and Friday, the fall vibes kick in! We’re watching temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and mostly sunny skies. If you’ve been waiting to have an early taste of fall, we’re likely getting it before Sept. 22, which marks the official start of fall in astronomy.

In the 10 day forecast we’re watching for mostly quiet weather next weekend and below average highs.