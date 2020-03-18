Clouds Thicken, Rain and Snow Showers for Some Thursday

Plentiful sunshine on this Wednesday, highs will reach the upper 40s north and 50s south. It's a beautiful day to open the windows and let some fresh air into your house!

High clouds move in this evening and they will continue to thicken tonight as we wait on the arrival of our next system that will bring rain and snow showers during the pre-dawn hours Thursday.

Light accumulations are possible across the Berkshires, Worcester Hills and sections north before we all transition to rain showers midmorning.

Road temperatures in most spots will be warm enough to preclude significant impact, though temperatures in the hilly terrain of central and western Massachusetts into southern/central Vermont and western New Hampshire may cool enough for some film on the roads and a solid one to two inches of snow – with as much as three in the Berkshires and the southern Green Mountains.

Inside of Interstate 495, eastern Massachusetts will find some snow mixing in, but little more than a coating to perhaps an inch on the grass is expected.

By Thursday afternoon, most areas will have changed to just a raw, chilly rain with patchy drizzle lingering all the way into the evening and likely through the overnight for some.

This makes Friday's start a murky one with another round of passing showers possible as warmer air nudges into New England, eventually bringing a strengthening southwest wind, emerging sun and temperatures surging into the 70s in some of southern New England, with 60s north.

The exceptional late spring warmth won't last long though, with a storm center moving across southern Canada dragging a cold front from west to east across New England Friday evening, sparking scattered showers and even some thunderstorms in the warm air, but heralding in a cool, brisk spring air for both weekend days.

Sunshine will be abundant in the crisp air Saturday and Sunday, under breezy conditions for the first half of the weekend, but the next round of moisture arrives Monday night with another chance of snow and rain showers.

This will eventually give way to gradually moderating temperatures for the middle and end of next week in the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.