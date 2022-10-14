Severe Storms in NH, Maine; Clouds to Diminish as Rain Leaves Mass.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of New Hampshire and Maine Friday morning until noon as a strong storm system moved into the area.

As our cold front exits offshore Friday afternoon, the widespread rain shifts into Maine but most of New England will enjoy decreasing clouds with above average temperatures.

While those clouds and showers remain across Maine through Saturday morning, the sun will increase in coverage and spread across western Maine Saturday afternoon. Highs Saturday will range from the 60s to low 70s. Sunday will give way to more clouds. Temperatures will take a slight decrease with highs in the 60s as our next system approaches. This low will bring more rain as the week starts and prevail through Tuesday.

Although Wednesday features more sun, below average highs will remain through the end of the week. Highs will range from the mid to upper 50s. Lows will remain in the 30s through Thursday morning. Northern New England will hang into those 30s through Friday night.

The following weekend features highs in the 60s dropping to mid 50s by Sunday.