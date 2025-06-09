Cloudy and cool, with storms moving in Tuesday

Clouds stick around Monday evening with some patchy and dense fog developing overnight, especially along the coast and in low-lying areas.

A few stray showers are possible. It’ll feel a bit cool and damp, with lows in the upper 50s. By Tuesday, a cold front pushes in widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms late morning through early afternoon.

Rainfall may be locally heavy at times, especially in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 60s to mid-70s, and it will feel a bit more humid.

The unsettled weather clears out by Wednesday, setting the stage for a sunny, summer-like stretch midweek.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday with dry air and light winds, ideal beach or barbecue weather. But the pattern shifts again by Friday as clouds return and rain chances increase into the weekend. Saturday is looking like the wettest day of the weekend, especially across western and central areas. Temperatures over the weekend will dip back to the upper 60s and low 70s.