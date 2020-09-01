Cloudy, Comfortable Tuesday Ahead of Mid-Week Storms, Humidity

Pleasant air continues to bring a delightful feeling to New England. It will be a dry day again from the northern border to the southern coast with a light onshore wind holding Tuesday's daytime high temperatures shy of 75 degrees at the coast, and 75 to 80 inland.

Tuesday’s sky does feature a transient deck of middle and high-altitude clouds, muting the sun between morning and middle afternoon. Late day and evening will bring a clearing trend as the cloud deck shifts east of New England. Clearing will be short-lived with renewed clouds expected later Tuesday night. Each successive layer of clouds will have more evidence of warmer and more humid air nudging northeast toward New England.

While it won’t be sultry Wednesday, we’ll notice a slight uptick in humidity, but the real change will be in the sky. A deck of persistent clouds will make for a mostly gray day with sprinkles and light showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures won’t break the 70s, particularly with a continued southeast wind.

By Thursday, New England breaks into the warmth and humidity with sunshine expected to emerge through the cloud deck. Combined with a southerly wind, temperatures will bump into the 80s, prompting some scattered afternoon thunderstorms. One dying cold front slides into New England behind these scattered storms, but lacks the energy aloft to push it all the way through New England.

Friday, a follow-up cold front pushes southeast from Canada, bringing a drop in humidity during the day. This limits - but doesn’t totally eliminate - the chance for a thunderstorm to pop up before a wind shift opens the door to a new shot of cool, dry and pleasant air for the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to bring sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s to New England. The week is expected to hover around a seasonable 75 to 80 degrees in our exclusive, First Alert 10-day forecast, ahead of a building chance of rain by next week’s end.