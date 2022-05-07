Cloudy, Cool and Windy Mother's Day Weekend

This weekend is less than ideal for anything outside. Both days we’re dealing with a gusty northeast wind, cool temps and clouds with some showers south.

A large low pressure system heads south of us way offshore, but will bring in the continued northeast gusty wind between 30 and 40 mph at the coast, around 25 mph inland through Sunday.

Highs today stay in the low 50s in southern New England with clouds and some showers south of the Pike. Although in northwestern New England we see 60s for highs as you are far removed from the northeastern airflow influence in Maine, NH, and VT. In fact, it stays dry there with some clouds to sun far northwest.

Mother’s Day brings some late sun south and around 50 at the coast, 60s inland.

Next week we will see a dome of heat developing to our southwest so most of the northeast will see warming temps in the 70s…cooler at the coast with sea breezes.

By midweek as the warm up really kicks in, southern New England will continue to be frustratingly cooler with a wedge of cool marine air from the northeast. So temps may be stuck in the 50s to 60s far inland, while just outside New England highs reach the 70s and 80s. Some of that warmer air nudges into western New England by midweek. And Boston may even see 70 degrees by the end of the week while western New England may see 80 degrees.

The warmer temps are set up to stick around through next weekend and beyond.