Flurries For Some Wednesday Before Rainy Thanksgiving

It looks like most of us will see a quiet day for today, but we won’t see as much sunshine as yesterday.

Northern New England might see a burst of snow changing to rain. None of the precipitation looks overly heavy.

Temperatures will still be a bit cool. Our weather will be turning active once again for Thanksgiving. As a system gains strength and a warm front moves north, we will see a fairly significant warm up. High temperatures may reach 60 in some communities.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Rain is likely and thunderstorms are possible. Whenever you have a warm front nearby, you have to worry about the possibility of severe weather. It’s still early to see how big of a threat there is, but we will keep an eye on it.

Friday through the weekend looks fairly quiet. Temperatures will stay mild for Friday and Saturday and cool off to seasonable levels by Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday are looking active. Another storm system, similar to what we’re expecting on Thanksgiving, will move through. It looks mild, wet and windy. Another storm system will move in by the end of the week. This pattern will certainly help the ongoing drought conditions.