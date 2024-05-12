Cloudy Mother's Day afternoon before it clears overnight

Happy Mother’s Day! An upper-level system will bring a lot of clouds to the region today with showers mostly confined to western areas through this evening. Expecting much of the region to be on the dry side with a brightening sky at times, but with instability in the atmosphere, a few pop-up showers and sprinkles can’t be ruled out.

Wind will start to turn more out of the south during the day allowing our temperatures to reach the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon, bit cooler south facing shorelines and across western New England where clouds will be thicker.

Overnight tonight clouds will slowly clear as a wedge of high pressure builds into the region. This will allow for temperatures to cool off into the low to mid 40s for most with the traditionally colder spots seeing temps in the 30s.

On the space weather front, plasma from a large coronal mass ejection is expected to reach earth today resulting in another electromagnetic storm! This one doesn’t look as intense as Friday night’s which was a level nine (extreme) on the K index, but still in the strong criteria (level 7) for allowing the aurora to be visible in southern New England!

The best way to view the aurora is to move away from any light pollution and look toward the north after 10pm through the late-night hours. In terms of sky cover, expecting mostly cloudy conditions to start the night with some clearing expected during the overnight hours.

The new work week starts off warmer with temps reaching the mid to upper 60s Monday with sunshine early in the morning giving way to some afternoon clouds. A weak disturbance brings a few showers overnight Monday into early Tuesday, especially across central and northern New England.

Warmer Tuesday with temps in the 70s with clouds and sun. Keeping the threat for showers in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday, but latest model trends have that activity further south. Stay tuned!

Have a wonderful day!