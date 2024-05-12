Northern Lights

Cloudy Mother's Day with possible isolated showers

Warmer days are coming on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge builds over the eastern US. Monday, temperatures climb into the upper 60s.

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Expect a cloudy Mother’s Day with limited chances of rain, though there's a possibility of a spotty shower in the afternoon. Most areas will likely remain dry as temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

Warmer days are coming on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge builds over the eastern US. Monday, temperatures climb into the upper 60s. Tuesday, the warm up continues with highs in the 70s. 

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Clouds will build as the next system approaches, ushering in rain chances. Tuesday evening, showers begin leading into a wet Wednesday. Rain totals midweek have the potential to exceed 1 inch with the rain wrapping up by dawn Thursday. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures return Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Friday will be mainly dry and warmer, though clouds will return ahead of the potential for a few weekend rain chances. 

This article tagged under:

Northern LightsMassachusettsNew England
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us