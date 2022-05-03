Cloudy, Rainy Weather Continues Through Wednesday

It’s often said that leftovers are better the second time around. That may be true for your favorite dish, but not necessarily the forecast.

While the showers move on early this morning, we’re left with the clouds – a full day’s-worth. That doesn’t sound so appetizing.

Cool winds will continue to blow (at light speeds) off the water, compounding our sub-par high temperature forecast. Highs will struggle to get above 50 in most spots.

Unfortunately, tomorrow isn’t much better as another weather system rolls by. It seems this one will drag its feet through New England, plaguing us with showers from dawn to dusk.

The only good news is that everything will be lush and green after this rain, and we’ll be hammering the pollen count for much of the workweek.

Our pick of the week will fall on Cinco de Mayo, as favorable winds and bluer skies take hold. Some towns and cities may hit 70 as the airmass will be capable of warming us quickly in the afternoon. It’s the late-week forecast that has us wringing our hands.

On Friday and Saturday, a slow-moving storm will be positioned to our south. At this point, the models have been wishy-washy about how far north the rain will extend. Suffice it to say we’ll be on the razor’s edge with this one.

We will continue with the cool theme, but proximity to the storm will hinge on how high pressure to our north behaves. It could conceivably ward off the storm, but could also be too weak to keep the clouds from sneaking in.

Lots to work out in the long range. We’ll keep you informed.