forecast

Cloudy, Scattered Showers and Flurries Wednesday

Temperatures Wednesday will reach the upper 30s, which is above average for this time of year, but cooler than we’ve been

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Temperatures will continue to take a tumble over the next couple of days. Scattered heavy snow showers are possible Wednesday morning – up to an inch or two is possible in a few locations in southern New England.  

We aren’t expecting a big storm any time soon, but we are expecting a return to some even colder, more seasonable air. Flurries are possible with each reinforcing shot of cold air.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

We’re done with 40s, for now. Temperatures today will reach the upper 30s, which is above average for this time of year, but cooler than we’ve been.

The coldest air will be in place for the weekend. The chances of snow on Friday and Saturday keep getting lower and lower. It’s possible we could see some snow next week. At this point, midweek looks to be fairly active, so stay tuned.

Coronavirus Coverage in New England

vaccine registration 10 hours ago

New Hampshire Updates Vaccine Registration Process

Portland 10 hours ago

For Cozier Outdoor Dining, Maine Couple Invents Heated Seat Cushions

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England Weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us