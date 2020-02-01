Cloudy Skies This Weekend

A formidable coastal storm will remain just off the shore through the weekend. It’s possible that we could see a shower or snow shower at the coast.

The weekend won’t be the brightest, but at least we won’t be talking about significant impacts from the storm. Temperatures will climb into the low 40s. We will wrap up a very mild January with a day featuring above average temperatures.

Next week will be very unsettled. We are expecting on and off precipitation. Colder air will be locked in northern New England with warmer air in southern.

It will be tough to pin point the exact timing of snow and rain, but the most significant snow accumulations will be confined to northern New England where totals for the week may reach 12 inches. Where it is mainly rain in southern New England, up to 3 inches of rain will be possible.

Temperatures on the colder side of this storm will stay in the 20s and 30s and if you’re in the warm sector, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Stay tuned.