Coastal Storm Moving in, Wet Weather Through Friday

Our weather turns wet and raw starting Wednesday night and will continue through Friday

By Chris Gloninger

We will see a mixture of sun and clouds Wednesday, but even with any sunshine temperatures will stay in the 40s.

Unfortunately another coastal storm will be moving in for the end of the week. Our weather turns wet and raw starting tonight and will continue through Friday.

Winds at the coast will gust to over 40 mph with over an inch of rain when all is said and done.

Once the storm finally leaves Friday night, our weather will improve for the weekend. Our mornings might start off cloudy, but each afternoon should feature sunshine.

Temperatures will rebound into the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week looks to stay pretty mild with shower chances continuing. Stay tuned.

