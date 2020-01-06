Coating of Snow Possible This Week in Southeastern New England

Gusty winds brought back winter on Sunday – probably not breaking news if you’ve already stepped outside Monday morning.

While the clouds will add to the glum feel of the day as we return to a full week of work and school, we’ll be spared any significant accumulation of snow from the speedy snow showers passing through Monday.

While it’s a weak weather system that’s zipping through the jet stream, it may hold some promise for accumulation in ski country. There’s “just enough” lift and available moisture to squeeze out an inch or two from the Greens to the Whites (and a few towns in between).

But just as quickly as it came, it should be exiting downeast Maine Sunday evening.

Next up is another quick-mover that brushes by the Cape and Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Early signals from our guidance had this potentially being plowable snow in southeastern Massachusetts, but now it seems to sweep far and away offshore.

Here too, the accumulations are light. Perhaps just a coating of one inch in spots from the mid to outer Cape. This has been a wonky forecast from the get-go, so there’s room for error in the track - and subsequently in accumulations.

Needless to say, we’ll be watching this with a wary eye through Tuesday.

If you’re bracing for cold and snow in the long term, you can let your hair down. Extended range maps show another surge of mild weather will surge towards New England by late week. There is a major caveat, however.

A front may divide north from south as it dangles between Bennington, Vermont, Concord, New Hampshire and Portland, Maine. While we’ll be on top of it all the way, one thing’s for sure: it’s likely to keep things “entertaining.”