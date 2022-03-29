Cold Again Today, But a Warm Up Through Friday

It’s still quite blustery out there courtesy of a gusty northwest wind that just won’t quit. Under mainly clear skies temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s tonight with the wind chill factor running about 10 degrees colder. Tomorrow will start off breezy and cold, but the wind will subside and shift to blow out of the southwest during the afternoon, helping to boost our temperatures into the 40s.

Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow, especially late in the day as a warm front approaches from our southwest. That front will be accompanied by a few mixed showers Wednesday overnight, particularly in central and northern New England where a trace of freezing rain make create a few slippery spots. We’ll monitor this threat closely as warm fronts can be tricky sometimes and “overproduce” in terms of coverage and intensity of precipitation. Thursday, we’re on the warmer side of the front and our highs will climb to around 60. The mild air comes with clouds and periodic showers, but we’ll be able to sneak in some dry periods too. I do anticipate some steadier rain, embedded downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder by Thursday evening and night. The wind will kick up too and widespread gusts to 40 mph are likely (50 mph on Cape Cod).

Some wet weather will linger into Friday morning, though breaks of sun should emerge and boost our temperature to 60 again to end the week. Expect some pop up showers Friday afternoon as a cold front swings through, knocking our temperatures back into the 50s for the weekend. Otherwise the weekend is looking good with bright and breezy conditions on Saturday, and less wind but more clouds on Sunday. We’ll start next week on a quiet note before a midweek storm moves in with rain likely on Wednesday into Thursday.