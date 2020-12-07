Cold Air Monday Into Tuesday Before Another Possible Storm This Weekend

The coldest air of the week is Monday night and Tuesday. We'll see a little snow, too.

Weak high pressure comes in Monday night for another cold night and a stiffening wind from the north.

Clouds will be on the increase as an upper level disturbance goes over, with a low temperature in the 20s.

In addition, we have another ocean storm powering up off of North Carolina, where it snowed a little bit Monday morning. That storm will become a powerhouse well to our east, but there may be a little light rain or snow clipping eastern Massachusetts late Monday night and early Tuesday. We may have an inch or two of snow south of Boston to the Cape Cod Canal and upper Cape to start our Tuesday.

Other than on Cape Cod, where ocean effect clouds may linger during the day with a few snowflakes or raindrops, our Tuesday turns mostly sunny and colder. High temperatures are mostly near freezing, with the wind gusting past 25 miles per hour and an even colder wind chill factor.

Clouds will return Tuesday night as a warm front approaches the region. This will result in a period of snow possible Wednesday morning in western and northern New England, and some rain or snow showers south and east midday and afternoon. Temperatures will once again be in the 30s.

Behind that warm front, it will warm up for later in the week, with temperatures getting back into the 40s for most of Thursday and Friday. Then, a storm approaching over the weekend will generate even warmer weather with haze possibly near 50 degrees to start the weekend.

A strong storm is likely to pass to the west and north of New England with a chance of rain before the weekend is done. There's also the possibility that there could be some snow in the mountains ahead of the rain, and rain may change back to snow before ending Sunday or Monday as it turns much colder again next week.