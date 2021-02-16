Cold Air Returns Between Storms as New England Prepares for More Snow

One storm exits and another one is developing in the same areas across the southern United States.

The track of the storm that will head our way Thursday into Friday is further south and trending colder, so we expect mostly snow out of this one.

Tuesday night, our temperatures plummet to the teens and 20s, even in areas south, where we had highs in the mid 50s. With the moist air and wet roads, we don't expect it to dry out in time for the freeze.

Watch for refreezing and black ice on roads and any elevated surfaces, like sidewalks, cars and bridges.

The wind picks up overnight and will be from the northwest by Wednesday. This ushers in the colder air and will also combine with the temperatures to make it feel blustery despite the sunshine in the forecast. Highs in the 20s to around 30 will feel more like the teens and 20s.

Thursday, we have another winter storm heading our way. This is tracking farther south in the last couple of model runs and is also trending colder. That means more snow for all of New England instead of a messy mix. Some mixing will occur along the south coast, so snow totals there will be around three to six inches. Interior Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, as well as southern Vermont and New Hampshire, may see about six to nine inches of snow through Friday. Northern New England will see less, but with fluffier snow consistency, expecting three to six inches.

These numbers will be adjusted as this storm develops across the southern U.S. Tuesday night. Stay tuned for updates from our First Alert weather team.

The weekend is shaping up to be nice and quiet, with highs around 30 and plenty of sun. Next week, we have a couple of systems moving through, including one on Monday. This track looks to be more northwest, so we may see a mix with rain south and snow north. Then, milder air moves in for midweek.