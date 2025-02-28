Cold and snow creep back into our forecast this weekend

Colder air is trying with all its might to drop into New England today. Gusty winds are a clear signal of that. But late February sun should put up a good fight and boost us back to the mid-40s in most spots today. Some of that cold will become more apparent tonight as the next weather system moves in.

Although the bulk of the precipitation will remain far to our north, we should see some light snow scoot across northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire overnight. It’s here that we might find some scattered coatings, but nothing more.

The rest of us will see some light rain showers. As that all moves away in the morning, milder air will quickly move in. With a little help from the sun (again), we could see highs soar to the mid-50s by early afternoon. This will be short-lived, however. Cold air will hurry back in Saturday night.

Gusty winds, winter air, and spring sun will be with us Sunday. Wind chills will hover in the single digits above and below zero in the morning and in the teens by afternoon. Highs will only inch up near freezing – ditto for Monday. Winter is clearly back for a two-day stay.

Next up is a windswept rain for Wednesday. Once again, milder air will yank us out of the deep freeze and into the 50s for this storm.

Have a great weekend!