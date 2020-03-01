Cold First Day of Meteorological Spring Before Temperatures Take Huge Jump Monday

It’s the first day of meteorological Spring! March came in like a lamb, but the day certainly had a bite to it. It was one of the coldest days of the season with temperatures only in the low 30s! (During meteorological winter, the temperatures stayed at or below 32° only on five occasions.) If you didn’t like the chill in the air, temperatures will be warming up.

After a cold start to our Monday morning, temperatures will take a huge jump during the afternoon into the low to mid 50s. Clouds will start to move in during the afternoon.

Rain will develop Monday night and linger into the first part of our Tuesday morning. Once the showers depart we are expecting a very warm day for Tuesday as high temperatures reach and exceed 60 degrees in most communities.

Another round of rain will move in Tuesday night and that too should leave by Wednesday morning. Temperatures, once again, will be very warm with highs in the upper 50s.

The end of the week is trending colder and a little bit more interesting. It’s possible that we could see a coastal storm develop Friday. It might be too far east for significant impacts, but if it does get its act together quick enough – we could see a sizable storm, which could include accumulating snow (or at least rain changing to accumulating snow).

We still have the week to watch this unfold and we have seen several set ups this winter that have looked similar, but the events never actually materialized. Stay tuned!