Cold Front Moves Through New England Bringing Showers for Some

We have had quite the warm stretch, and now changes are on the way as soon as a cold front passes through by tomorrow. Highs today soared to the low and mid-70s, breaking several daily record highs (Boston, Providence, Bangor -- to name a few).

This evening our cloudy sky and humid air will bring in sprinkles, changing to scattered showers around dinner time for most of New England.

The showers start off as hit-or-miss, but become more widespread in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island overnight. Northern New England starts to dry off already after midnight and lows drop to the 40s.

The front won't move through southern New England yet, so it will be a muggy, rainy and warm night with lows around 60. The showers continue to fall across southern New England, but late morning the rain tapers off for a bit.

Another wave of low pressure brings scattered rain across southern New England for Thursday afternoon, while northern areas stay dry and in the 40s. Temperatures fall across the south to the 50s as the day goes on on a brisk northwest wind.

Friday we have another wave of low pressure that will bring in scattered showers for the southern half of New England while northern New England remains dry. Highs will only be in the 40s north, and 50s south to wrap up the work week. There is also a chance for light snow in the mountains and northern New Hampshire and Maine Friday night into Saturday.

This weekend our highs stay around 50 both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday we have lots of sunshine planned, Sunday the clouds thicken up and we may hold off on rain until overnight.

Monday looks a tad soggy with rain and another shot of cold air. Highs fall to the 40s, 30s north by Tuesday and midweek. Monday into Tuesday there may be some light snow in higher terrain and across western and northern New England.

We certainly return to more late November-like temperatures for the rest of the 10-day forecast.