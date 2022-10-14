First Alert Weather

Cold Front Storms Through New England, Pleasant Weekend Ahead

Today's storms will move out and leave us dry for the weekend

By Meteorologist Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday’s cold front is just about finished for much of New England as the winds of change blow in. Gusty winds between 45 and 50 miles an hour were recorded along the cape.

  • Wellfleet — 50 MPH at 7:21 a.m.
  • Truro — 52 MPH at 7:32 a.m.
  • Dennis — 47 MPH at 7:24 a.m.

The gusty winds brought pockets of wind damage too. In Braintree, large trees were down on power lines. A truck was hit by a large tree branch in New Bedford near the South Coast Condominiums. Flooding played out too across Route 1 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island and a car was stuck in street flooding in Brookline, Massachusetts near along Woodland Road. Widespread rain amounted to 1.5” to 2.5” of rain.

Winds remain gusty through Saturday morning along the Outer Cape as the front slows, with a lingering shower. But what’s behind the front should be much more pleasant. A trip to the apple orchard or leaf peeping will be in order as sunny skies prevail with temperatures near 70.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

First Alert Weather
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us