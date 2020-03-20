Cold Front to Bring Thunderstorms, Damaging Wind for Some Areas of New England

A cold front traverses New England from northwest to southeast late today and overnight. This front may be accompanied by strong to severe thunderstorms.

That means we may have a squall or two that contains torrential rain, perhaps small hail and damaging wind. Any single location should only expect a few minutes of this kind of weather.

For most of the day, in most of New England, it is not raining. Showers and storms will decrease in intensity as they move to the southern and eastern coastline overnight and early tomorrow morning.

Wind will turn around and come from the north and remain gusty as colder and drier air comes in tomorrow morning. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Wind from the northwest wind gusting 30 to 35 mph.

It will be mostly clear and less windy tomorrow night with a hard freeze with low temperatures in the 20s south and teens north.

Strong high pressure from Canada goes right over us on Sunday with sunshine, high temperature in the 20s and 30s north, 30s and 40s south with light winds.

Clouds increase with cold air remaining in place Sunday night with a chance of rain or snow developing early Monday.

The latest guidance indicates that there's potential for a wintry type storm here Monday into Tuesday. We may actually have accumulating snow in southern New England. That's how these winters go sometimes — you get the heaviest snow before and after winter.

