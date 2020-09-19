Weather

Cold Night Ahead, Region Stays Cool Through First Day of Fall

Frost and freeze headlines are up for most areas except the immediate shoreline.

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's another cold night ahead with temperatures dropping back down into the 30s and 40s. Frost and freeze headlines are up for most areas except the immediate shoreline.

We will stay cool through the first day of fall, which is Tuesday.

We are expecting multiple rounds of minor coastal flooding. Because of rising sea level and climate change and astronomically high tides, there could be some minor inundation during high tide through Tuesday. What could make matters worse is Teddy, which will be to our east Monday into Tuesday. Increased wave heights with high tides will lead to significant beach erosion.

Temperatures will be warming back up into the 70s once we get past Tuesday. A gorgeous stretch of weather will be in place through the weekend and beyond.

Weather Stories

Weather 12 hours ago

Cool Temperatures, Frost Sets In Across Region

Weather Sep 18

Fall Chill in the Air This Weekend

The downside to the sunshine is that the drought will worsen. Last week many locations in Southern New England were added to the severe drought category. The drought is expected to expand in the next week to 10 days.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecastNew England weatherBoston weather
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us