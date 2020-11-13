Cold, Raw Friday Before the Sun Returns Saturday

A cold and raw day is in store for New England.

Most of us will see clouds and cool temperatures Friday because of an area of high pressure that is anchored across northern Maine, the remnants of Hurricane Eta moving up the East Coast and a cold front approaching the region from the Great Lakes.

Showers will move through the area, exiting by the mid to late afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 40s north to the low 50s south, mid 50s on the Cape and Islands. Skies will clear overnight behind the departing cold front and high pressure will move in from the Ohio River Valley.

A cool air mass will move into New England, dropping temperatures into the upper 30s to low 40s. Light snow will accumulate across the White Mountains of New Hampshire to the crown of Maine. By Saturday morning, one to two inches of snow will have fallen.

Seasonably-chilly temperatures are on tap Saturday with high pressure in control. Cold air aloft, coupled with a disturbance, will produce puffy fair weather clouds known as stratocumulus, north of the Mass Pike during the daytime.

Lake-effect snow flurries may fly through the area across the higher terrains of the Berkshires. Temperatures will crest into the mid 40s to low 50s.

High pressure will move away from New England on Sunday, yielding a sunny start with clouds creeping in by the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. The chance of showers will increase as the day progresses.

Expect high temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 50s south and the upper 40s to low 50s across the North Country. Snow is expected across the White Mountains and the Greens.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, Monday will feature renewed cold temperatures behind the cold front. Sunny skies prevail with west winds 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 mph. High temperatures will reach into the low 50s south, mid 40s north.

An approaching disturbance will kick-off showers on Tuesday with some snowflakes mixing in across the higher terrain on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.