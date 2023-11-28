Cold temperatures, wind chills persist Wednesday — here's when a gradual warm-up is expected

As anticipated, a surge of colder air has made its presence felt. Currently, there's a frigid air mass situated above us, setting the stage for cloud formation.

As snow showers extend from Lake Ontario into western Massachusetts and Vermont, there's a possibility that a few flurries might persist and reach as far as the Worcester Hills or Southern New Hampshire later Tuesday.

The wind chill factor continues to keep temperatures feeling notably cold, lingering in the 20s through much of the day. However, as even colder air moves in Tuesday night, the wind chills are expected to drop significantly to the low and mid-10s by Wednesday morning.

Daytime temperatures will also take a dip, with coastal areas seeing highs only in the upper 30s and elsewhere hovering in the mid-30s. Another chilly start is in store for Thursday morning before a gradual warm-up kicks in toward the end of the workweek.

Changes in wind direction across various atmospheric levels will usher in milder temperatures by the week's end, climbing into the 40s and 50s.

A quick-moving weather system is anticipated to pass through on Friday night, bringing a round of rain. Presently, it seems that the timing will allow skies to clear up by Saturday, possibly lasting through Sunday morning.

However, a slower-moving storm system is poised to approach late on Sunday, raising the potential for minor wintry mix conditions in parts of northern, western and central Massachusetts, as well as southern New Hampshire by Monday morning.

This specific weather pattern warrants close monitoring in the upcoming forecasts.